With the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Could the Lions end up adding another elite pass rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Well, the 2023 NFL Draft is a long way away but the Lions are already going their due diligence as they have reportedly sent a scout to check out one of the top pass rushers in college football.

According to a report from Ross Tucker, the Lions have sent a scout to watch Army EDGE Andre Carter II.

Want to be an NFL scout? These guys all got here at least 2.5 hours before kick to write reports before going on field during pregame to check out @ArmyWP_Football pass rusher Andre Carter. Bears, Panthers, Ravens, Commanders, Patriots, Niners, Giants, & Lions all here. pic.twitter.com/PFlg1qBlUK — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 10, 2022

Detroit Lions send scout to watch top pass rusher Andre Carter II

Andre Carter II racked up 15 sacks during the 2021 season and he would be a great fit in the Detroit Lions locker room if they choose to select him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From The Draft Network:

There are prototypical tools at Andre Carter II’s disposal that should at the very least afford him ample appeal as a developmental pass rusher. While Carter II isn’t as developed as a rusher as his 2021 production might indicate, there is something to be said for his splash production and his physical tools to afford him a larger margin of error to still find an impact on plays that lesser athletes may not recover to create. There are bright flashes of ghost rushes and chops as a wide-angled rusher and his ability to reduce surface area and corner with sufficient lateral lean are indeed present. Carter II is a high-motor player and his presence at West Point is a damn near lock to ensure he’ll be a strong figure and presence in an NFL locker room. The raw athleticism and length are his hallmark physical tools and he’s got expansive room to grow into his potential, leaving NFL teams to ponder just how good he really can be with time.