Detroit Lions Send Uncalled Penalty to NFL for Review

In a pivotal moment of the Week 14 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, a contentious play has sparked significant discussion. Late in the third quarter, with the score tied at 13-13, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nearly sacked by Lions' Julian Okwara. Fields, under pressure, threw an incomplete pass from the Bears' 38-yard line. The officials, after deliberation, did not flag the play for intentional grounding, despite NFL rules stating that if a quarterback is hit before beginning a forward pass, it should be penalized as such.

Waiting For a Response

During a recent interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell expressed his nonchalance about the decision, emphasizing the team's focus on overcoming adversities rather than dwelling on them. This play has been officially sent to the league for review, raising questions about the interpretation of the rules and the consistency of officiating.

“We'll get an answer. We turned it in,” said Dan Campbell. “I'm not, honestly, I'm not worried about it because it didn't cost us a game, you know. And either way, that's every week. The team knows this every week, we have to be able to overcome it if there's a call that doesn't go our way. That it happens every week. And man, I learned this years ago, I'm not going to waste my energy worrying about that crap. It is what it is, and you have to overcome it. The good teams overcome any type of adversity that comes out.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions submit controversial play involving Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears for NFL review. The play in question involved a potential missed call for intentional grounding. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell focuses on team resilience over officiating concerns.

The Bottom Line – Refereeing and Resilience

The NFL's decision to review the controversial play from the Lions-Bears game underscores the delicate balance between strict rule enforcement and the dynamic nature of football. While the scrutiny of such calls is essential for the integrity of the game, it also reminds teams and fans alike of the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of uncertainty. As coach Dan Campbell aptly put it, overcoming adversity, including questionable officiating, is a hallmark of a strong team. The outcome of this review may not change the past, but it will certainly influence how rules are interpreted and enforced in future games.