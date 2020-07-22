Detroit Lions send update to season ticket holders

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions notified season ticket holders that they have not ruled out having fans in attendance for the 2020 season but that the number of fans allowed in Ford Field will be reduced and there will be socially distanced seating.

From Detroit News:

“The most prominent change will be the number of fans allowed to attend games at Ford Field,” the letter to season-ticket holders said. “Though capacity restrictions have not yet been determined by government officials, we are anticipating a reduced seating capacity, with socially distanced seating.

“A capacity reduction will impact season ticket membership for the 2020 season, as we will be unable to offer members customary and previously assigned seat locations. Once Michigan state government regulations are established and the NFL finalizes specific game day protocols, we will provide further updates regarding seating options for the 2020 season.”

With the NFL announcing that fans attending NFL games will have to wear masks, coupled with the social distancing guidelines that will be in place, would you still want to go to a game at Ford Field?