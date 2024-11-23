Detroit Lions Sending 2 Scouts Top 10 College Football Matchup

The Detroit Lions are reportedly sending two scouts to the highly anticipated college football matchup between Ohio State and Indiana. As part of their ongoing effort to evaluate potential future talent, the Lions will be closely monitoring a number of top prospects from this game, including some key players who could be on their radar for the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL teams with scouts attending Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Buffalo Bills (2)

Detroit Lions (2)

Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 23, 2024

Some of the notable prospects the Lions are expected to scout include:

DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) EDGE JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) EDGE Mikail Kamara (Indiana)

(Indiana) OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) CB Denzel Burke (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) IOL Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) OT Trey Wedig (Indiana)

Note: Of the players listed above, the best fit that I see, who should also be available at the end of Round 1, is EDGE Jack Sawyer from Ohio State. In fact, if I were to do a mock draft right now, Sawyer would be the Lions' pick.

This matchup features several future NFL stars, and with the Lions looking to improve their roster, the game will provide an important opportunity for their scouts to evaluate top-tier talent.