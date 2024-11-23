fb
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sending 2 Scouts Top 10 College Football Matchup

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are reportedly sending two scouts to the highly anticipated college football matchup between Ohio State and Indiana. As part of their ongoing effort to evaluate potential future talent, the Lions will be closely monitoring a number of top prospects from this game, including some key players who could be on their radar for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some of the notable prospects the Lions are expected to scout include:

  • DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)
  • EDGE JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)
  • EDGE Mikail Kamara (Indiana)
  • OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
  • EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
  • CB Denzel Burke (Ohio State)
  • IOL Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
  • S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)
  • OT Trey Wedig (Indiana)

Note: Of the players listed above, the best fit that I see, who should also be available at the end of Round 1, is EDGE Jack Sawyer from Ohio State. In fact, if I were to do a mock draft right now, Sawyer would be the Lions' pick.

This matchup features several future NFL stars, and with the Lions looking to improve their roster, the game will provide an important opportunity for their scouts to evaluate top-tier talent.

