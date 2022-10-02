The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history

We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?

Well, that is exactly what happened earlier this afternoon during the Lions’ 48-45 loss at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?

With their 48-45 loss to the Seahawks, which just so happened to be the highest scoring game in the NFL so far in 2022, the Detroit Lions set a record that is both good and bad.

As you can see in the tweet below from NFL Research, the Lions have averaged 35.0 points per game, while allowing 35.3 points per game.

Through their first four games, the Lions’ combined points scored + points allowed are the most by any team in their first four games of a season in NFL history.

The #Lions have averaged 35.0 PPG & allowed 35.3 PPG this season.



Detroit’s 281 combined points + points allowed are the most by any team in the first 4 games of a season in NFL history.#OnePride — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 2, 2022

Detroit Lions on record-setting pace

If the Detroit Lions were to average exactly 35 points per game for the rest of the season, they would tie the 2011 Green Bay Packers for the third-highest scoring offense in NFL history.

As far as the defense goes, the Lions’ current pace of allowing 35.3 points per game is tied for the sixth-worst in NFL history with the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions set a record on Sunday but it sure would be nice if their defense could force a punt every now and then.