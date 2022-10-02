Detroit Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history

Detroit Lions set a record during their shootout loss to Seattle Seahawks. The Lions scored a lot of points but they also gave up a lot of points.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Detroit Lions set a record
Inside the Article
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace

We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?

Featured Videos

Well, that is exactly what happened earlier this afternoon during the Lions’ 48-45 loss at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?

With their 48-45 loss to the Seahawks, which just so happened to be the highest scoring game in the NFL so far in 2022, the Detroit Lions set a record that is both good and bad.

As you can see in the tweet below from NFL Research, the Lions have averaged 35.0 points per game, while allowing 35.3 points per game.

Through their first four games, the Lions’ combined points scored + points allowed are the most by any team in their first four games of a season in NFL history.

Detroit Lions on record-setting pace

If the Detroit Lions were to average exactly 35 points per game for the rest of the season, they would tie the 2011 Green Bay Packers for the third-highest scoring offense in NFL history.

As far as the defense goes, the Lions’ current pace of allowing 35.3 points per game is tied for the sixth-worst in NFL history with the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions set a record on Sunday but it sure would be nice if their defense could force a punt every now and then.

Best Lions Teams: 2014
Best Lions Teams: 2014
TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions uniform combination Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Next Article Detroit Lions set a record Detroit Lions Week 4 game ball candidates
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Dominik Eberle
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Opening point spread released
Detroit Lions set a record
Detroit Lions Week 4 game ball candidates
Lost your password?