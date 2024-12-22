fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Set Multiple Franchise Record During Matchup vs. Bears

By W.G. Brady
On Sunday, during their matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions made history by setting not one, but two franchise records. The team's offensive firepower has been a standout all season, and the Lions' performance against the Bears further solidified their place in the record books.

Single-Season Franchise Record for Touchdowns

The first record set was for the most touchdowns in a single season. With their dominant performance on the field, the Lions surpassed the previous franchise record of 58 touchdowns, now sitting at 59+ touchdowns for the season. This new mark highlights the high-octane offense orchestrated by quarterback Jared Goff and the dynamic skill players surrounding him, like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Single-Season Franchise Record for Points Scored

In addition to the touchdown record, the Lions also broke their single-season franchise record for points scored, surpassing the previous record of 474 points set in 2011. The Lions' offense has been one of the most productive units in the NFL this season, and their ability to put up points in bunches has been a major reason for their success. With 475+ points now on the board, Detroit is on pace to finish the season with one of the league’s most potent offenses.

https://twitter.com/LionsPR/status/1870905201055375391

Looking Ahead

These historic achievements are a testament to the Lions' incredible offensive efficiency and their ability to execute at a high level. As the team continues to push toward the playoffs, these records are a reminder of how far Detroit has come under head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

With the NFC North still up for grabs and the playoffs on the horizon, the Lions are proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Their continued offensive dominance will be key as they aim to make a deep postseason run and potentially claim their first Super Bowl title.

