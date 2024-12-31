Detroit Lions Set NFL Record During MNF Vs. 49ers

During tonight's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions made NFL history. For the first time ever, a team has had two running backs and two wide receivers all surpassing 1,000 scrimmage yards in a single season.

The remarkable achievement includes wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. This accomplishment solidifies the Lions' offensive versatility and firepower as they continue to make waves in the league.

As the Lions aim for postseason success, this historic feat highlights the exceptional talent and depth of their roster. The milestone is a testament to the dynamic playmaking ability of these four players, who have contributed significantly to the team's offensive success this season.