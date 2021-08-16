Detroit Lions set to cut 4 players by Tuesday

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions announced they have waived CB Alex Brown.

The move was just the first of a handful of cuts that need to be made by this coming Tuesday.

In fact, the Lions will have to cut four more players by Tuesday in order to get their roster (currently at 89) down to the 85-man roster limit.

Nation, which four players do you think should be packing their bags?

