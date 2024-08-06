Detroit Lions Set to Rest Stars Ahead of Giants Game





The Detroit Lions are currently wrapping up their joint practices in New Jersey, gearing up for their preseason debut against the New York Giants this Thursday. If you’ve been following the Lions, you know they have a knack for resting their key players during preseason games after joint practices. It’s like their version of a “staycation,” but for football players.

Coach Dan Campbell dropped some wisdom during a recent press conference about this strategy, saying,

“I’ve got a little bit of an idea. Certainly, some of the guys we know we’re going to count on during the season, I don’t necessarily see them playing, and if they do, not many reps. But our young guys are going to get a lot of (snaps) and developmental players are going to get a ton of these reps.”

Translation: if you’re a fan of watching the stars, you might want to keep your excitement in check. Instead, get ready to see the fresh faces who’ll be eating up the field.

Campbell’s method is pretty straightforward: treat joint practices like mini-games. The idea is to put players through intense scenarios in a controlled environment, a bit like playing football in a pressure cooker. This way, they get to experience over 40 game-like reps per day. Compare that to the preseason game, where they might not hit even close to that number. It’s like going for a jog around the block versus running a marathon—both have their merits, but one’s a little more intense.

Looking back, after joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the Detroit Lions decided to give 20 of their top players a break. In 2023, they took it up a notch and rested 28 players, including 21 starters, after practices with the Giants. And just when you thought that was a lot, they followed up with resting another 27 players after practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s almost like they’re trying to set a record for the most rested players in a single preseason.

In addition to the player rotation shuffle, the Lions are also navigating a series of injuries. Netane Muti is already on injured reserve, and John Cominsky and Emmanuel Moseley are likely to join him there at cutdowns. DJ Reader (currently on the PUP list) and Christian Mahogany (dealing with an illness) haven’t practiced yet and will probably be sidelined for the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, a host of other players are dealing with day-to-day injuries, including Sam LaPorta (hamstring), Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), Terrion Arnold (cleared concussion), Brain Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Malcolm Rodriguez, Kayode Awosika, C.J. Moore, and Zonovan Knight. So, if you’re keeping track, that’s quite a few names to remember, and an even bigger list of reasons why the preseason might just be a bit of a mystery novel this year.