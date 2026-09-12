Lions Restructure Two Star Contracts, Free Massive Cap Space

The Detroit Lions just gave themselves considerably more financial flexibility.

Detroit restructured the contracts of two franchise cornerstones, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, creating roughly $35.6 million in 2026 salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.

The Lions converted $18.6 million of Sewell’s salary into a signing bonus, added one void year to his contract and created approximately $14.8 million in immediate cap space. They also converted $26 million of St. Brown’s salary into a signing bonus, creating another $20.8 million.

The transactions do not reduce what either player is being paid. They change when the money counts against Detroit’s salary cap.

That distinction matters because the Lions suddenly have far more room to operate during a season in which Brad Holmes expects his team to contend.

And yes, the timing is going to get people talking.

Detroit Had Been Preparing for These Moves

These restructures were hardly unexpected.

Detroit entered 2026 knowing several of its largest contracts contained base salaries that could easily be converted into bonuses. In March, Holmes acknowledged that the Lions had already discussed potential restructures involving Sewell, St. Brown and Jared Goff, as Detroit’s official site detailed while examining the team’s cap options.

The math around Sewell was particularly obvious. We examined this exact possibility in January, outlining how a salary-to-bonus conversion could create roughly $12 million to $15 million in space.

Detroit ultimately landed near the top of that range.

The same was true with St. Brown. His contract had long been structured in a way that made a future conversion logical, and an earlier breakdown of St. Brown’s potential restructure identified his large 2026 salary as an obvious source of immediate flexibility.

Holmes finally pulled both levers at once.

The Lions Just Created More Than $35 Million

Spotrac reported that Sewell now has four years and $92 million remaining on his contract, including $32 million guaranteed through 2027.

St. Brown has three years and $88 million remaining, with more than $28 million scheduled to be earned this season.

The Lions are not changing their commitment to either player. They are moving cap charges into future seasons by treating large portions of their 2026 salaries as signing bonuses, which can be prorated across multiple contract years.

A fresh salary-cap breakdown from Pride of Detroit calculates the combined savings at approximately $35.68 million and puts Detroit at more than $38 million in available cap space.

That is not pocket change.

It also is not free money.

Those cap charges have been pushed into future seasons, meaning Detroit has traded future flexibility for significantly more flexibility right now.

Does This Mean a Lions Trade Is Coming?

This is where things get interesting.

Detroit absolutely needed additional operating room. The Lions had been approaching the point where regular-season accounting, injured-reserve contracts, the practice squad and replacement players would make their cap situation considerably tighter. We outlined that looming Week 1 cap decision last week.

Creating $35 million-plus, though, is much more than simply scraping together enough money to function.

That does not mean Holmes has a trade lined up.

Unused cap space can be carried into future seasons. Detroit will also need flexibility for injuries, in-season signings, the trade deadline and future contracts. Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch remain prominent extension candidates, and Holmes has already said Detroit’s desire to keep both players has not changed.

Still, the practical effect is obvious.

If an impact player becomes available, Detroit can now act without first scrambling to manufacture cap room.

Brad Holmes Now Has Options

That may be the real story.

The Lions did not restructure marginal players. They moved money involving two of the safest long-term bets on the roster.

Sewell and St. Brown are both 2021 draft picks, perennial All-Pro-caliber players and central pieces of Detroit’s organizational plan. The Lions have repeatedly identified their model as draft, develop and re-sign, a philosophy Dan Campbell and the organization have openly described.

Those are exactly the kinds of players teams are comfortable using for restructures because there is little reason to expect either contract to become unwanted in the immediate future.

Detroit has pushed some financial responsibility down the road.

In exchange, Holmes now has roughly $35.6 million more room to maneuver in a season the Lions believe can end deep into January.

A trade may come. It may not.

But if Holmes sees one he wants, the salary cap is no longer standing in his way.