Detroit Lions Shelby GT350 mock uniforms are smooth [Photos]

The Detroit Lions were eligible to make a change to their uniforms for the 2022 season but team president Rod Wood said that though no alterations will be made for the upcoming season, they are considering some things for the 2023 campaign.

Asked about potential uniform changes, Wood said nothing is planned this offseason, but the team is in the process of forming a committee to look at potential changes next offseason in 2023. Wood says there is an option of adding another helmet, and the Lions will look into that as part of the process.

While browsing Twitter this morning, we came across some mock uniforms created by Anthoney Gee (@BustersDadAG) that are pretty smooth.

Detroit Lions Shelby GT350 mock uniforms are smooth

As you can see below, Gee calls these mocks the Lions’ Shelby GT350 alt-uniform. One of the uniforms features a mostly gray helmet with a blue Lions logo along with a blue jersey with gray trim and gray pants. The second uniform features a primarily white helmet with a blue Lions logo to go along with a white top and white pants with blue trim. The third uniform features the same gray helmet with a gray jersey and gray pants with blue trim.

