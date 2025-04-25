Detroit Lions Shock Everyone With No. 28 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions went off-script with their first-round pick, adding a surprising — and potentially elite — defensive piece to their already strong roster.

In classic Brad Holmes fashion, the Detroit Lions zigged while everyone else zagged. With the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions pulled off a surprising — and potentially brilliant — move that’s already got fans and analysts buzzing.

While many expected Detroit to address EDGE or the offensive line, the front office had other plans. Instead, they made a forward-thinking pick that adds firepower to an already rugged defense and fits perfectly within the Lions’ long-term vision.

A Curveball with Purpose

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell aren’t afraid to go against the grain — and this pick proves it. It wasn’t a reach, but it certainly wasn’t a selection most mock drafts predicted. Still, if there’s one thing Lions fans have learned during this regime, it’s to trust the process. This is the same front office that turned a long-suffering franchise into a 15-2 powerhouse.

The Lions’ decision wasn’t about need — it was about value, upside, and identity.

The Trenches Get Deeper

By adding a disruptive interior defender, Detroit doubled down on something it’s been preaching since Campbell arrived: win in the trenches. With Aidan Hutchinson locked in as a franchise edge rusher, this new addition provides an inside presence that can wreak havoc on passing downs while also stuffing the run.

Eyes on the Long Game

This move is less about a flashy name and more about infrastructure. Detroit’s brass understands the window is now — but also that it can’t close too soon. The pick at 28 shows Holmes and Campbell are committed to building a team that can contend every year, not just ride one hot season.

Expect this rookie to contribute rotationally early, with a chance to become a long-term anchor on the interior.