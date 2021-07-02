Detroit Lions should consider adopting this Color Rush concept jersey

by

Sharing is caring!

We have seen some pretty cool Detroit Lions concept jerseys throughout the years and we now have another to add to the list.

This one comes via @LionsRoyalty on Twitter and it is their idea of what a current Lions Color Rush jersey would look like if it was based on the one they never wore in 2016.

Check it out.

In my opinion, the jersey is absolute perfection but something needs to be done with the helmet. What do you think?