Detroit Lions should consider signing this NFL Top 100 player

If you have been following along, the NFL has been releasing their Top 100 players list for the 2021 season.

Just moments ago, No. 70-61 was released, and coming in at No. 67 is LB K.J. Wright.

As you can see on the list above, Wright just so happens to be a free agent and the Detroit Lions just so happen to lack talent at that position.

Though Wright is on the wrong side of 30 (he is 32), he still has plenty of gas left in the tank to help out a Lions defense that is going to need all of the help they can get in 2021.

Would Wright be signed by the Lions to be part of their long-term plans? Of course not. That being said, he is a veteran who knows how to get the job done and he could be a valuable teacher for some of the younger guys on the roster.

Do I expect the Lions to sign Wright before the 2021 season? Nope. But should they? I say, why not?