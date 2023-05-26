Detroit Lions should consider these 2 free-agent pass rushers

The Detroit Lions have been making significant strides in improving their overall roster, and the upcoming season holds great promise. However, to truly elevate themselves to the next level, there are still a few pieces missing that could help put them over the top. One crucial addition they should consider is bringing in another pass rusher to bolster their defense. While the Lions have some talented players in their ranks, there's no denying the impact a dominant pass rusher can have on a team's success. Let's take a closer look at two free-agent pass rushers the Lions should seriously consider pursuing.

Yannick Ngakoue: The Menacing Specialist

Yannick Ngakoue, despite some concerns regarding his underlying metrics, has consistently proven himself as a force to be reckoned with throughout his seven-year career. While his 2022 production might raise some eyebrows when scrutinizing his pass-rush win rate and pressure rate, Ngakoue has consistently registered impressive sack numbers. In fact, he has tallied at least eight sacks in every season of his career. From 2017 to 2021, Ngakoue showcased his menacing pass-rushing abilities on a per-snap basis. Although he primarily excels in pass-rushing situations, his ability to generate pressure from a wide-nine alignment is a valuable trick that could greatly enhance the Lions' defensive arsenal.

Frank Clark: The Playoff Veteran

Frank Clark, entering his age-30 season, finds himself as one of the league's cap casualties, making him an intriguing prospect in free agency. Clark's career trajectory took a steady upward turn during his time in Kansas City, where he contributed to the team's two Super Bowl victories and even set the franchise record for playoff sacks. His knack for performing in high-pressure playoff scenarios is invaluable, and his experience could prove instrumental in mentoring young talents like James Houston and Hutchinson. Clark's ability to deliver big-game production, evidenced by his 13.5 career playoff sacks, could serve as a catalyst for the Lions' defensive unit.

Unlocking the Detoit Lions' Defensive Potential: Pursuing Elite Pass Rushers

The Detroit Lions continue their quest for success, it's evident that their overall roster has seen significant improvements. However, to truly solidify their chances of reaching new heights, adding another dynamic pass rusher to their arsenal is crucial. Both Yannick Ngakoue and Frank Clark possess unique skill sets and experiences that could elevate the Lions' defense to an elite level. Their presence would not only enhance the pass rush but also provide invaluable mentorship to young talents. With the right additions, the Lions have the opportunity to establish a dominant defense capable of disrupting opposing offenses and propelling the team to newfound success.