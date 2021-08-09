Detroit Lions should consider this trade with New England Patriots

We are less than one week away from the first Detroit Lions preseason game of the 2021 season, and as it stands, their kicking game is not looking good at all.

Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright are currently battling to become the Lions kicker in 2021 but if Saturday’s scrimmage at Ford Field is any indication, neither is a player a good team would want on their roster.

That being said, the Lions are not going to be a good team in 2021 and it may be in their best interest to start looking for their kicker of the future.

My suggestion is that Brad Holmes takes a look at the kicking competitions around the league and trades for a young kicker that has the potential to develop into a solid and consistent player.

One player who fits that bill just so happened to attend the University of Michigan and his name is Quinn Nordin, who now plays for the New England Patriots.

Nordin, who went undrafted after an up and down career with the Wolverines, has reportedly been inconsistent in training camp with the Patriots and he will likely be beaten out by veteran, Nick Folk.

Nordin has a very powerful leg and with the right coaching, he could end up being a very good NFL kicker. If the Lions are planning to move on from both Bullock and Wright, they should consider trading for Nordin and grooming him for the future.