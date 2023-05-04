Detroit Lions should sign Matt Ioannidis ASAP

The Detroit Lions had a rough 2022 season when it came to defending the run. They gave up 146.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked them 29th in the NFL. Most believed that they would address their defensive line in the first or second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they did not. They only selected Brodric Martin in the third round, and while he has potential, it's unlikely that he will make an immediate impact. Therefore, it's time for the Lions to consider signing a veteran interior defensive lineman, and Matt Ioannidis is the perfect candidate.

Key Points

The Lions struggled against the run in the 2022 NFL season and did not address their interior defensive line as much as people expected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ioannidis could help solidify the Lions' defense, as he has experience playing across the defensive line and has posted impressive numbers in previous seasons.

Ioannidis started all 13 games he played for the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL season and could be a valuable addition to the Lions' defensive roster.

Who is Matt Ioannidis?

Ioannidis spent his first six NFL seasons with Washington, where he was a productive and reliable starter. He had his best seasons in 2018 and 2019, when he recorded a total of 16 tacks. In 2022, he started all 13 games he played for the Carolina Panthers, and while his numbers certainly do not jump off the chart, he was a solid player on the defensive line.

- Advertisement -

Ioannidis is a versatile player who can line up across the defensive line, which is exactly what the Lions covet. They are looking for a player who can play multiple positions and provide a consistent pass rush. He has a proven track record of being a productive player who can make a significant impact on defense.

Detroit Lions should sign Ioannidis ASAP

The Lions need to act fast if they want to sign Ioannidis because other teams will be interested in him as well. He is a valuable player who can provide an immediate impact on a team's defense. The Lions should be willing to offer him a contract that is competitive with what other teams are offering. They should not let another team swoop in and sign him before they do.

One of the biggest reasons why the Lions struggled to defend the run last season was because they lacked a dominant interior defensive lineman. They need a player who can take on double teams and disrupt the backfield. Ioannidis can do just that. He is a physical player who can shed blocks and make tackles in the backfield. He would be an excellent addition to the Lions' defensive line and would make life easier for their linebackers.

Bottom Line: Adding a solid defensive lineman could put Lions over the top

The Lions should seriously consider signing Matt Ioannidis as soon as possible. He is a proven commodity who can provide an immediate impact on their defense. The Lions cannot afford to wait for Brodric Martin to develop if they want to contend in 2023. They need a player who can make a difference now. Ioannidis fits the bill perfectly. He is a versatile player who can line up across the defensive line, and he has a proven track record of being a productive player. The Lions should act fast before another team signs him. By signing Ioannidis, the Lions can solidify their defense and take a step forward in their rebuilding process.