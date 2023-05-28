The Detroit Lions are generating tremendous excitement and optimism as they gear up for the 2023 season. With a roster packed with talent, the team is poised to make a run at the playoffs. That being said, when you look at the Lions' roster, it is apparent that they could still use some help on the interior of their defensive line. Trading for Grover Stewart could solve that problem.

Key Points

The Lions must address weaknesses in their defensive line to solidify their position as playoff contenders.

Grover Stewart emerges as an ideal trade target, providing exceptional run defense skills and leadership qualities.

Acquiring Stewart would fortify the Lions' defensive front, elevate their overall defensive performance, and mentor young talents for long-term success.

Detroit Lions should trade for DT Grover Stewart

The Lions' starting defensive tackles, Isaiah Buggs and Alim McNeil, showcased their potential as interior pass rushers last season, but they also left much to be desired. While the Lions achieved a middling ranking in terms of sacks, their defense struggled by allowing an excessive amount of passing and rushing yards and there remains a pressing need to strengthen the front line and address last year's vulnerabilities against the run.

Stewart, who is 29, has established himself as a durable force within the Indianapolis Colts' defensive front, and he is known for his exceptional run-defense skills. He is currently heading into his contract year, so he would have a lot to prove if the Lions were to trade for him. In addition, he would be a great mentor for the younger players on the team, as they continue to develop.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Defensive Upgrade

By pursuing a trade for Stewart, the Detroit Lions can secure a valuable asset that specifically addresses their need for a dominant run defender. Stewart's proven abilities, combined with his leadership qualities, make him an attractive trade target. With his presence, the Lions can enhance their chances of success and solidify their standing as formidable contenders in the league.