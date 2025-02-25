Detroit Lions Answer At Defensive Tackle Just Became Available

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
W.G. Brady
When you look at the Detroit Lions' current depth chart, there is no question that they could stand to add a defensive tackle to the mix. That is especially true with the reports that Alim McNeill may not be 100% healthy by the time the 2025 season rolls around. On Tuesday, the Lions' answer at defensive tackle just became available.

Who Just Became Available?

Earlier this morning, news broke that the Washington Commanders have granted 2-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade.

Why it Matters

  • The Detroit Lions are in need of a starting caliber DT for the 2025 season
  • The Commanders have granted permission for Jonathan Allen to seek a trade
  • Allen is in the final year of his contract and none of the money is guaranteed.

Jonathan Allen By The Numbers (2023-2024)

  • Games Played: 24
  • Tackles: 72
  • Sacks: 8.5
  • Tackles for Loss: 13
  • Quarterback Hits: 26

Bottom Line:

The Lions will almost certainly be looking to add a defensive tackle during the offseason, and Jonathan Allen could be the answer. Though he is coming off a season where he played in just eight games, he still has enough gas left in the tank to give the Lions a boost on the defensive line for at least one year.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
