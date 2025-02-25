Detroit Lions Answer At Defensive Tackle Just Became Available

When you look at the Detroit Lions' current depth chart, there is no question that they could stand to add a defensive tackle to the mix. That is especially true with the reports that Alim McNeill may not be 100% healthy by the time the 2025 season rolls around. On Tuesday, the Lions' answer at defensive tackle just became available.

Who Just Became Available?

Earlier this morning, news broke that the Washington Commanders have granted 2-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade.

The #Commanders have granted permission to Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen to seek a trade, per multiple reports. Allen is in the final year of his contract and none of the money is guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/nJ3tqesMWC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 25, 2025

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions are in need of a starting caliber DT for the 2025 season

The Commanders have granted permission for Jonathan Allen to seek a trade

Allen is in the final year of his contract and none of the money is guaranteed.

Jonathan Allen By The Numbers (2023-2024)

Games Played: 24

Tackles: 72

Sacks: 8.5

Tackles for Loss: 13

Quarterback Hits: 26

Bottom Line:

The Lions will almost certainly be looking to add a defensive tackle during the offseason, and Jonathan Allen could be the answer. Though he is coming off a season where he played in just eight games, he still has enough gas left in the tank to give the Lions a boost on the defensive line for at least one year.