Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from Week 9 win over Packers

The Lions have released their Sights and Sounds video for Week 9

When you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there is not much better than beating the Green Bay Packers. That is especially true when Aaron Rodgers is the Packers’ quarterback. That’s exactly what the Lions did in Week 9 when they hosted Rodgers and the Packers in Week 9. The Lions may have come into the game with a 1-6 record and the worst defense in the NFL, but that did not matter as they forced a trio of Rodgers’ interceptions on their way to a 15-9 victory. On Wednesday evening, the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from Week 9 was released and it is perfection!

Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds from Week 9 win over Packers

Here are the Sights and Sounds from the Lions’ Week 9 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The video includes, but is not limited to the following:

-Both of Kerby Joseph’s interceptions

-Aidan Hutchinson’s interception

-Joseph and Derrick Barnes stuffing the Packers from the 1-yard line

-Barnes stuffing the Packers again

-Dan Miller making plenty of exciting calls on the radio

-Zylstra’s TD catch, followed by a Ragnow BIG spike

-Dan Campbell getting fired up

-Jamaal Williams scoring a rushing TD

Oh, by the way, that was only from the first half!

Nation, what is your favorite part of this week’s Sights and Sounds video?