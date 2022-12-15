Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions beat the Vikings on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their sights and sounds video from Week 14

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, they would move to within one game of .500 on the season, while also keeping their NFC playoff hopes alive. Well, as you probably know by now, the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings 34-23 to move to 6-7 on the season. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from their big win was released, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds was Mic’d up.

Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds

Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds from win over Vikings

During Sunday’s big win over the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Reynolds was Mic’d up for the Detroit Lions, and it was a great game for him to be focused on as he caught a nice touchdown pass from Jared Goff.

Here is the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video the Lions released on Thursday afternoon. If you are here for Jameson Williams‘ first career TD catch, or the trick play to Penei Sewell, the Lions have you covered.

Featured Videos

Reynolds ended up catching five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, raising his season totals to 34 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next for Reynolds and the Lions is a road matchup against a New York Jets team that has a stingy pass defense. In fact, over the past six weeks, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings, the Jets have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions sights and sounds

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets
Next Article Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson and 4 other Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Injury Report Minnesota Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson included on Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 15
Detroit Lions News
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson and 4 other Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds
Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings
Detroit Lions Notes
Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?