Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, they would move to within one game of .500 on the season, while also keeping their NFC playoff hopes alive. Well, as you probably know by now, the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings 34-23 to move to 6-7 on the season. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from their big win was released, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds was Mic’d up.

Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds from win over Vikings

During Sunday’s big win over the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Reynolds was Mic’d up for the Detroit Lions, and it was a great game for him to be focused on as he caught a nice touchdown pass from Jared Goff.

Here is the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video the Lions released on Thursday afternoon. If you are here for Jameson Williams‘ first career TD catch, or the trick play to Penei Sewell, the Lions have you covered.

Reynolds ended up catching five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, raising his season totals to 34 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next for Reynolds and the Lions is a road matchup against a New York Jets team that has a stingy pass defense. In fact, over the past six weeks, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings, the Jets have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL.