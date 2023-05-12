Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions went to work out contracts with some of the undrafted free agents who they were interested in. On Friday, the Lions announced they have officially signed 15 undrafted free agents, who will compete during the offseason to make the team's initial 53-man roster. Though most of the players on the list have a slim chance of making the team, there are a few who have a legit shot if they prove they belong.

Key Points

The Lions signed 15 undrafted free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft, who will compete for a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster. While most of the players face slim chances, a few have a legitimate shot if they prove themselves.

The Lions' roster is currently strong, making it challenging for undrafted rookies to secure a spot. Historically, only a small percentage of undrafted players make the team out of training camp, but some beat the odds and earn a spot.

The article provides profiles on 14 of the 15 undrafted free agents signed by the Lions, including players like QB Adrian Martinez, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, WR Chase Cota, S Brandon Joseph, CB Starling Thomas V, OT Connor Galvin, and others. These players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete during the offseason.

Detroit Lions sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

Here are the 15 UDFAs the Lions have signed, along with an article on 14 of the 15.

QB Adrian Martinez – Kansas State ( Article )

) RB Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota ( Article )

) WR Chase Cota – Oregon ( Article )

) S Brandon Joseph – Notre Dame ( Article )

) CB Starling Thomas V – Alabama-Birmingham ( Article )

) OT Connor Galvin – Baylor ( Article )

) IOL Brad Cecil – South Florida ( Article )

) OL Ryan Swoboda – Central Florida ( Article )

) LB Isaac Darkangelo – Illinois ( Article )

) DE Zach Morton – Akron ( Article )

) WR Keytaon Thompson – Virginia ( Article)

DT Chris Smith – Notre Dame ( Article )

) LB Trevor Nowaske – Saginaw Valley State ( Article )

) DT Cory Durden – NC State ( Article )

) CB Steven Gilmore – Marshall

#Lions have signed the following undrafted free agents. pic.twitter.com/GaJ4px3JnK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023 - Advertisement -

Against all Odds to Make Detroit Lions 53-man Roster

Each year, NFL teams sign a plethora of undrafted rookie free agents to fill their 90-man preseason roster. That being said, a very small percentage of those players end up making the team out of training camp, though some beat the odds and force their way onto a roster. In the Detroit Lions case, their roster is as strong as it has been in a very long time, but there are a couple of players, such as RB Mohamed Ibrahim and CB Starling Thomas V that could end up earning a spot.