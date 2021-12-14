Detroit Lions sign 2 free agent cornerbacks

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and they are a bit shorthanded.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed free agent CBs Shakur Brown and CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

In addition, the Lions have been assigned CB Saivion Smith via waivers and they have placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

