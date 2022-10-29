Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Transactions

Detroit Lions sign 2 players prior to Week 8 tilt vs. Dolphins

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to make their fans happy for the first time in over a month when they host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. Following their 24-6 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, the Lions are now 1-5 on the season, which puts them in last place in the entire National Football League. On Saturday, the Lions announced four roster moves, including signing two players.

What roster moves did the Detroit Lions make on Saturday?

Detroit Lions

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the following roster moves:

Signed K Michael Badgley to Active Roster.

Signed DL Demetrius Taylor to the Practice Squad.

Elevated WR Maurice Alexander and WR Stanley Berryhill to the Active/Inactive list.

Who is WR Stanley Berryhill?

Of the moves listed above, the most interesting is Stanley Berryhill being elevated to the Active/Inactive list. Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown likely to play, the Lions would have only had four WRs on their active list. Berryhill has yet to play a down in the NFL since going undrafted.

Berryhill, who is 24, played his college ball at Arizona. During his senior season with the Wildcats, he caught a whopping 83 passes for 744 yards and a touchdown.

