Detroit Lions Sign 5 Players to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions’ 2026 practice squad is beginning to take shape, with five players reportedly headed back to Allen Park after clearing waivers.

The first wave includes wide receiver Lucky Jackson, tight end Thomas Gordon, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, defensive lineman Chris Smith and safety Aamaris Brown.

According to the individual reports, Dave Birkett reported Jackson’s return, Aaron Wilson reported Gordon, Mike Payton reported Cochran, and Nolan Bianchi reported both Smith and Brown. Birkett also confirmed Monday that none of the 24 players Detroit waived Sunday were claimed by another NFL team, opening the door for the Lions to bring back whichever players they wanted for the practice squad.

Five Lions Reportedly Returning

Detroit’s first five reported practice-squad additions are:

All five were waived Sunday when Detroit reduced its roster to 53 players. Gordon lost out in a tight end room that ultimately included Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Jackson Meeks, while Cochran was part of a crowded offensive-line competition. Smith was one of the tougher defensive-line cuts after spending the summer fighting for a spot in arguably Detroit’s deepest position group.

Jackson also made a late push during Detroit’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, while Brown gives the Lions another developmental defensive back as Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph begin the season on PUP.

Detroit’s depth created several difficult decisions during the final roster battles. Getting all of its waived players through the waiver process gives Brad Holmes a chance to retain much of that depth without using spots on the active roster.

Eleven Practice-Squad Spots Still Available

NFL teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad, so Detroit still has plenty of work ahead.

The fact that none of the Lions’ waived players were claimed should make that process considerably easier. Players such as Luke Altmyer, Nick Whiteside, Tyre West, Mason Miller and Zach Horton remain among the familiar names Detroit could consider bringing back.

For now, though, the first five are reportedly in place.

And the Lions’ practice squad is starting to come together.