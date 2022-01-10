in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions sign 9 players to Reserve/Futures contract

The offseason is officially here and the Detroit Lions have kicked things off by signing the following nine players to a Reserve/Futures contract.

DE Eric Banks, LB Tavante Beckett, DE Bruce Hector, WR Javon McKinley, QB Steven Montez, CB Parnell Motley, OT Dan Skipper, CB Saivion Smith, and TE Shane Zylstra.

They also announced that OLB Austin Bryant has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

