The Detroit Lions have signed rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The Detroit Lions have officially signed their second-round draft pick, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., from the University of Missouri. As the fifth member of the Lions’ 2024 rookie class to secure a contract, Rakestraw’s signing marks a significant step in fortifying the team’s defensive lineup. With the first-round pick, Terrion Arnold, still unsigned, Rakestraw’s addition is especially timely as the team looks to bolster its secondary.

Contract Details

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s contract details have been disclosed, with the Missouri alum agreeing to a four-year deal valued at $6.4 million. This agreement includes $3.4 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million signing bonus. Industry insights suggest Rakestraw’s contract will result in a cap hit of approximately $1.1 million for the 2024 season.

Rookie Readiness and Rehabilitation

Despite his official signing, Rakestraw has been limited in participation during the first two weeks of the Lions’ organized team activities. The cornerback is reportedly still in recovery from an offseason core muscle surgery which has somewhat delayed his full involvement in team workouts.

The strategic drafts and subsequent signings by the Lions indicate a targeted approach to bolster their defensive lineup, potentially transforming their secondary performance in the upcoming matches. As the team awaits Terrion Arnold’s contract finalization, the Lions appear optimistic about their future roster’s capabilities.

Strategic Draft Choices

In a deliberate move to strengthen their defense, the Lions focused on enhancing their cornerback roster during the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Rakestraw in the second round. This decision underscores the team’s commitment to rebuilding and enhancing their secondary, considering that they also chose Arnold with their first pick. The expectation is that Rakestraw will play a substantial role in the revamped secondary, contributing fresh talent and a new dynamic to the team’s defense.

A Revamped Cornerbacks Room

General Manager Brad Holmes has been proactive in reshaping the Lions’ cornerbacks group this offseason. In addition to drafting Rakestraw and Arnold, Holmes strategically acquired veteran cornerbacks Carlton Davis through a trade and Amik Robertson via free agency. These new additions are set to join forces with returning defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor, making the Lions’ secondary one of the most competitive and closely watched units in the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Rookie Integration: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. joins the Lions as a key part of their strategy to revamp the secondary. Focused Draft Strategy: The Lions prioritized defensive enhancements in the draft, indicating a strong commitment to improving their pass defense. Holistic Team Building: The combination of new drafts and seasoned acquisitions aims to create a robust defensive backfield for the Lions in 2024.

The Bottom Line: A Promising Future for the Secondary

With the signing of Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the Detroit Lions are positioning themselves for a stronger defensive performance in the upcoming NFL season. The blend of rookie vigor and veteran experience in the cornerbacks room is set to provide the team with a versatile and dynamic defense, potentially transforming the Lions into a formidable opponent in the NFC.