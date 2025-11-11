Detroit Lions Sign Tight End After Working Out 2 Players

The Detroit Lions made a few quick moves Tuesday afternoon, adding a familiar name to the practice squad while parting ways with another.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that Detroit worked out tight end Anthony Firkser earlier in the day, along with Thomas Gordon. Minutes later, news broke that the Lions didn’t just bring Firkser in for a look; they signed him.

Firkser, 30, who spent most of the 2023 season with the Lions, brings experience, versatility, and depth to a room that already includes Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Ross Dwelley.

To make space, the Lions released offensive lineman Jack Conley from the practice squad. Conley had been a depth option for the team, but was the odd man out with this latest shuffle.

Detroit continues to tinker with the bottom of the roster, looking for the right mix of veteran insurance and developmental potential as injuries pile up and the season grows more demanding.

Firkser’s addition gives the team another experienced option behind LaPorta and the rest of the tight end group, and judging by Detroit’s willingness to rotate skill players based on matchups, there’s a solid chance he could see the field at some point this season.

More to come as the roster churn continues.