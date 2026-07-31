Detroit Lions Sign TE Anthony Firkser, As Veteran Deals With Injury

The Detroit Lions made another adjustment to their tight end room Friday morning.

Detroit announced that it has waived tight end Zach Horton and signed veteran Anthony Firkser as training camp continues in Allen Park.

The move adds an experienced NFL option to a position group currently working without Tyler Conklin, who is expected to miss time early in camp while recovering from a calf injury.

Anthony Firkser Adds Veteran Experience

Firkser gives Detroit another proven pass-catching option behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

The veteran tight end has built his NFL career as a dependable depth player capable of contributing as a receiver, blocker and special-teams piece. His experience should allow him to step into practices quickly while the Lions evaluate the bottom half of their tight end depth chart.

Detroit has also been experimenting with Jackson Meeks in a hybrid H-back and tight end role, making versatility an obvious priority for the coaching staff.

Lions Move On From Zach Horton

Horton entered camp competing for a reserve position after appearing in limited action last season.

Detroit did not announce a specific reason for waiving him. The timing suggests the Lions wanted to add a more experienced option while Conklin remains unavailable.

Training camp roster moves can happen quickly, especially at positions affected by injuries. Firkser now gets an opportunity to show whether he can provide enough reliability to earn a place on Detroit’s final 53-man roster.

Bottom Line

The Lions have exchanged one tight end for another, waiving Zach Horton and signing Anthony Firkser.

Firkser’s experience gives Detroit immediate insurance while Tyler Conklin recovers. His ability to contribute in several roles could make him an intriguing player to watch throughout camp and the preseason.