Detroit Lions Sign Longtime Eagles DB for 2025 Season

According to a report from Jeff McLane, the Detroit Lions have signed DB Avonte Maddox to a 1-year contract. Maddox, who is now 28, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
As noted by Mike Garafolo of ESPN: Maddox “helped seal the Super Bowl win with a pass defensed on fourth down against the Chiefs late in the third quarter.”
Bottom Line
One would assume that there is not much-guaranteed money included in this contract, which means Maddox will have to ball out during the offseason camps if he wants to be a part of the 53-man roster in 2025. That said, he does have a lot of NFL experience, including 41 starts, so it would not be surprising if he cracks the roster as a depth player.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.