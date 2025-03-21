Detroit Lions Sign Longtime Eagles DB for 2025 Season

According to a report from Jeff McLane, the Detroit Lions have signed DB Avonte Maddox to a 1-year contract. Maddox, who is now 28, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Avonte Maddox: By the Numbers

In seven seasons with the Eagles, Avonte Maddox has posted the following numbers:

Games: 81

Starts: 41

Interceptions: 4

Tackles: 270

Passes Defended: 36

Super Bowl Contributor

As noted by Mike Garafolo of ESPN: Maddox “helped seal the Super Bowl win with a pass defensed on fourth down against the Chiefs late in the third quarter.”

Bottom Line

One would assume that there is not much-guaranteed money included in this contract, which means Maddox will have to ball out during the offseason camps if he wants to be a part of the 53-man roster in 2025. That said, he does have a lot of NFL experience, including 41 starts, so it would not be surprising if he cracks the roster as a depth player.