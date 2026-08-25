Detroit Lions Sign C Gus Hartwig

The Detroit Lions are adding another option to an offensive line that has spent much of August adjusting to injuries.

Detroit announced Tuesday that it has signed center Gus Hartwig, a former Purdue standout who spent last season with the New York Jets organization.

The move comes as the Lions continue operating without starting center Cade Mays, whose fractured wrist has forced Detroit to reshuffle the middle of its offensive line.

Gus Hartwig Brings Plenty of College Experience

Hartwig, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 309-pound center was a four-year starter at Purdue, making 45 starts at center from 2021 through 2024 after beginning his college career at guard. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in each of his five seasons and served as a team captain during his final year.

Hartwig spent his rookie season dealing with an injury after the Jets waived him with an injury designation in July 2025. New York eventually waived him in May.

NFL.com’s pre-draft evaluation described Hartwig as a center who moves well in zone-blocking concepts and is comfortable reaching linebackers at the second level, while identifying play strength against powerful interior defenders as an area he would need to improve. NFL.com ranked him among the top undrafted interior offensive linemen following the 2025 draft.

Lions Continue Adding Center Depth

Hartwig joins Detroit at a position that looked much different when training camp began.

Mays was expected to start after signing with the Lions during the offseason, but his wrist injury created an immediate competition to replace him. Dan Campbell initially outlined several possible solutions at center, including Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin.

Scruggs has since emerged as the leading option and appears positioned to start Week 1. His performance against Washington was strong enough that Detroit’s center competition may already have its temporary winner.

Hartwig’s arrival does not necessarily change that.

What it does give Detroit is another natural center for the final week of the preseason and another player to evaluate before the roster is reduced to 53.

With Mays unavailable and Detroit continuing to test its offensive-line depth, one more option in the middle makes sense.

Hartwig now gets a very short window to show the Lions he deserves to remain one.