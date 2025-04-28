Caden Prieskorn Signs with Detroit Lions as Undrafted Free Agent

The Detroit Lions added Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn as an undrafted free agent. Full scouting report, expert analysis, and roster outlook here.

After not hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, who is the older brother of Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn, has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. Now, he’ll get a shot to compete for a roster spot in one of the NFL’s top offenses.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles

Leading up to the draft, scouts had mixed opinions on Prieskorn’s NFL future. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein assigned him a prospect grade of 5.67 and projected him as either a seventh-round pick or a priority free agent. Zierlein broke down Prieskorn’s game, saying:

“Prieskorn has the size and frame of an in-line tight end, but he lacks the grit and blocking ability to man that spot in the NFL right now. Most of his catch production came from scheme or zone beaters. He’s sluggish into his routes and lacks the separation talent to get open against NFL man coverage. As a run blocker, he can neutralize more passive defenders but struggles with opponents who are aggressive and strong. He has quality ball skills but the blocking and aggression will need to pick up to warrant a roster spot.”

With competition heating up at tight end in Detroit, Prieskorn will need a strong offseason to earn his place. Still, the Lions have shown a knack for developing young talent — and Prieskorn will get his opportunity.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

