Caden Prieskorn Signs with Detroit Lions as Undrafted Free Agent

After not hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, who is the older brother of Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn, has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. Now, he’ll get a shot to compete for a roster spot in one of the NFL’s top offenses.

Leading up to the draft, scouts had mixed opinions on Prieskorn’s NFL future. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein assigned him a prospect grade of 5.67 and projected him as either a seventh-round pick or a priority free agent. Zierlein broke down Prieskorn’s game, saying:

“Prieskorn has the size and frame of an in-line tight end, but he lacks the grit and blocking ability to man that spot in the NFL right now. Most of his catch production came from scheme or zone beaters. He’s sluggish into his routes and lacks the separation talent to get open against NFL man coverage. As a run blocker, he can neutralize more passive defenders but struggles with opponents who are aggressive and strong. He has quality ball skills but the blocking and aggression will need to pick up to warrant a roster spot.”

With competition heating up at tight end in Detroit, Prieskorn will need a strong offseason to earn his place. Still, the Lions have shown a knack for developing young talent — and Prieskorn will get his opportunity.