This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions moved to within one game of .500 on the season when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34 to 23 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions kept their NFL playoff hopes alive, but in order to keep that going, they are going to have to beat the New York Jets this coming Sunday in the Meadowlands. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have made a roster move. In fact, they have signed CB Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad.

Who is new Detroit Lions CB Khalil Dorsey?

Dorsey, who is 24, last played in an NFL game during the 2020 season. During that season he played in a total of six games (94% of snaps on special teams) with the Baltimore Ravens. In those games, he posted two tackles.

After playing his college ball at Northern Arizona, Dorsey was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent. He also spent time on the New York Giants practice squad prior to the start of the 2022 season.

