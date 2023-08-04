The Detroit Lions have added another player to their defensive roster with the signing of cornerback Tae Hayes, as reported by Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett. Hayes, an undrafted NFL prospect since 2019, has had stints with several teams, most recently the New England Patriots in 2022. Despite his late addition to the Patriots' roster and being waived in June, Hayes managed to make two appearances for the team in Week 17 and Week 18.

Detroit Lions sign CB Tae Hayes

Hayes' professional journey has seen him play for teams such as the Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Cardinals, and Panthers, alongside a season with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He achieved 37 tackles and an interception during his tenure with the Stallions.

Bottom Line – Lion's Den Welcomes a New Defender

Hayes has primarily performed as an outside corner, yet has demonstrated aptitude in the nickel position too. His ability to occupy multiple roles will undoubtedly be a significant asset to the Lions, given that nearly every member of their secondary possesses the versatility to cover different defensive positions. While the Lions have yet to officially confirm this signing, and no related move has been announced, it's pertinent to mention that during Thursday's scrimmage, cornerback Jarren Williams incurred an injury and required cart transportation. Should the injury be severe, anticipate Detroit to potentially waive him with an injury designation on Friday. Following clearance of waivers, he could be repositioned back onto the injured reserve list.