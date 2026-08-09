Detroit Lions Announce 4 Roster Moves Following Sunday’s Practice

The Detroit Lions reshuffled their roster Sunday with four moves, including the official retirement of veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Detroit placed Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list, signed cornerback Ryan Cooper and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and waived tight end Nick Muse.

The moves come as the Lions continue managing injuries at both cornerback and linebacker during training camp.

Lions announce roster moves:



Signed CB Ryan Cooper and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga



Waived TE Nick Muse



Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on reserved / retired — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2026

Ryan Cooper Joins Lions Secondary

Cooper was one of three defensive players Detroit recently brought in for a workout, and he has now earned a roster spot.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound cornerback most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, where he recorded 25 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in nine games.

Cooper has very limited NFL game experience. His lone appearance came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, when he logged six special-teams snaps.

His addition makes sense given Detroit’s current situation at cornerback. D.J. Reed is dealing with a minor groin injury, and the Lions also recently waived De’Shawn Rucker with an injury designation.

Cooper now gets a chance to compete for depth and potentially carve out a special-teams role.

Amen Ogbongbemiga Adds Experience at Linebacker

Ogbongbemiga gives Detroit a much more experienced option.

The veteran linebacker has appeared in 72 NFL games with three starts since entering the league in 2021. He began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, spending three seasons there while establishing himself primarily on special teams.

He then spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, again serving as a core special-teams contributor.

Across those five NFL seasons, Ogbongbemiga has logged extensive special-teams work, including more than 900 snaps during his time with the Chargers and nearly 500 more with Chicago.

That experience could help immediately.

Detroit has been working through injuries to Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder, leaving the linebacker room thinner than expected during camp.

Teddy Bridgewater Officially Moved to Retired List

Bridgewater’s roster designation comes after Dan Campbell announced Sunday that the veteran quarterback was stepping away from the team.

The Lions are now expected to add another veteran quarterback behind Jared Goff, with undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer currently the only other quarterback on the roster.

That makes the backup quarterback position one of the most obvious remaining roster needs in Allen Park.

Nick Muse Waived

Detroit also waived tight end Nick Muse.

Muse had been added earlier in camp while the Lions were dealing with injuries at the position, but his stay turned out to be brief.

The Lions have continued cycling through depth options at tight end as they manage injuries and evaluate the back end of the roster.