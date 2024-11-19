Detroit Lions Sign Linebacker Following Alex Anzalone Injury

In the wake of Alex Anzalone's wrist injury, the Detroit Lions have made a move to bolster their linebacker corps. On Monday, the team signed veteran linebacker David Long to the practice squad. Long, who started six games for the Miami Dolphins this season, was waived after losing his starting job earlier this month. In those six starts, Long tallied 38 tackles and has demonstrated his ability as a versatile defender.

While the addition of Long adds depth to the Lions' linebacker unit, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that Long will not be replacing Anzalone in the starting lineup. Instead, Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez will handle the bulk of the snaps during Anzalone’s absence.

Campbell discussed the challenges of replacing Anzalone, especially with the upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, led by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson. “So much of it is about who we’re playing,” Campbell explained as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Richardson’s a running quarterback, and they’re using him a lot more in that regard, so do you want to go nickel? Do you want to go base? Do we need three linebackers? We have to answer all of these things.”

With the team making adjustments to their defensive lineup, Long will provide depth and flexibility while the Lions continue to navigate the absence of Anzalone.