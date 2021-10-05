Detroit Lions sign DE Jessie Lemonier to active roster

According to the agent of DE Jesse Lemonier, the Detroit Lions have signed his client to their active roster.

Lemonier, who is 24 years old, was previously on the Lions practice squad.

With Romeo Okwara out for the season with an Achilles injury and Trey Flowers still dealing with an injury of his own, the Lions are in need of a pass rusher and it looks like Lemonier may get his shot.