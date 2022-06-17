Detroit Lions sign DE Josh Paschal

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed DE Josh Paschal to his rookie contract.

Paschal, who was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining draft pick to sign with the team.

After being selected by the Lions in the second round, Paschal spoke to reporters and said he is ready to be a leader on the team.

“It just means I was blessed enough to be around great leaders, and they helped me become the guy I am. I’m a guy who can change locker rooms, and that’s my goal to come in and learn from the guys and veterans there, but also step into a leadership role as well.”

“I’m a relatable guy,” he continued. “At the end of the day, I love to build relationships with my teammates and I love to be able to lead different guys in different ways.”

Paschal was diagnosed with melanoma during his sophomore year at Kentucky and he was asked about how that experience changed and shaped him into the player that he currently is.

“I learned a lot throughout that whole time,” he said. “I learned not to take not only this game but life for granted, to take every moment and day as a blessing. Whether it’s going out on the practice field or if it’s just waking up in the morning. Everything is a blessing, I’m beyond blessed to be in this position now, and I feel like everything came full circle. I’m beyond blessed to be a Lion.”

Josh Paschal is going to have an opportunity to make an impact on the Lions both on and off of the field and we expect he is going to do everything in his power to take full advantage of it.

