Detroit Lions Sign Defensive Back Christian Izien

The Detroit Lions have added another piece to their secondary.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Detroit has agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Christian Izien on a one-year deal.

Garafolo reported the agreement shortly after it was finalized, citing confirmation from Izien’s agent.

Versatility in the secondary

Izien has spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, where he developed into a versatile defensive back capable of playing safety and slot cornerback.

Across 45 career games, Izien has recorded:

  • 165 total tackles
  • 111 solo tackles
  • 3 interceptions
  • 5 pass breakups
  • 3 forced fumbles

He saw his most productive season in 2024, when he started 10 games and finished with 75 total tackles and an interception.

Depth and competition for Detroit

The signing adds further competition to Detroit’s defensive backfield as the Lions continue to reshape their roster this offseason.

With the ability to line up in multiple spots in the secondary, Izien could provide valuable depth and flexibility for the Lions’ defense.

The one-year deal also gives the Lions a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a young defensive back who already has significant NFL experience.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

