fb
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Sign Defensive Lineman In Advance Of MNF Matchup vs. 49ers
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sign Defensive Lineman In Advance Of MNF Matchup vs. 49ers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions have made a roster move ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. On Christmas Day, the Lions announced via X (formerly Twitter) that they have re-signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to the practice squad.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1872041319792873572

Smith, who has been with the Lions previously, will now add depth to Detroit's defensive line as they prepare for the crucial Week 17 game. The Lions are looking to continue their push for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with this signing reinforcing their defensive unit for the upcoming contest.

In three games with the Lions in 2024, Smith has recorded two tackles in three games.

Previous article
Michigan Football Lands No. 1 Running Back From Transfer Portal
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions