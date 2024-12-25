Detroit Lions Sign Defensive Lineman In Advance Of MNF Matchup vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions have made a roster move ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. On Christmas Day, the Lions announced via X (formerly Twitter) that they have re-signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to the practice squad.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1872041319792873572

Smith, who has been with the Lions previously, will now add depth to Detroit's defensive line as they prepare for the crucial Week 17 game. The Lions are looking to continue their push for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with this signing reinforcing their defensive unit for the upcoming contest.

In three games with the Lions in 2024, Smith has recorded two tackles in three games.