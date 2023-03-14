Detroit Lions sign DL John Cominsky to multi-year deal

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms to bring back DL John Cominsky. Garafolo is reporting that it is a 2-year deal for $8.5 million, with another $1 million attainable via incentives. Cominsky will get $4 million fully guaranteed. During the 2022 season, he played with a broken thumb, showing that he is willing to sacrifice for the team. Following the season, Cominsky made it clear that he wanted to re-sign with the Lions.

Key Points

The Lions are re-signing DL John Cominsky

Cominsky is getting a 2-year, $8.5 million deal, with another $1 million in incentives

Cominsky wanted to stay in Detroit, and his wish has come true

Why it Matters for John Cominsky and Detroit Lions

During the 2022 season, Cominsky played in 14 games for the Lions, picking up 30 tackles and 4 sacks. Following the conclusion of the season, he took to social media to ask the Lions to bring him back for the 2023 season and beyond. Cominsky gives 100% on each and every down, and he is a great rotational player for the Lions to have on their defensive line.

Bottom Line: Cominsky will continue to be a solid piece on the defensive line

