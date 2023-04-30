Detroit Lions sign DT Cory Durden

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing DT Cory Durden to a UDFA contract. After originally playing for Florida State, Durden transferred to North Carolina State to finish out his college career. He was a team captain for the Wolfpack during the 2022 season.

Key Points

The Lions are signing Cory Durden to a UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) contract.

Durden was a team captain for the Wolfpack during the 2022 season and earned All-ACC honors in both of his seasons in Raleigh.

According to a scouting report by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Durden has a long, workable frame with the foot quickness to elude blockers and attack gaps, but needs to improve his overall consistency to succeed in the NFL.

Cory Durden Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say about Durden leading up to the NFL Draft:

- Advertisement -

Cory Durden, who has a young son (Jaxxon) and daughter (Olivianna) with his fiancée (Briana), prepped at Newberry with 52 tackles and six sacks as a senior to go along with 22 catches as a tight end. A three-star recruit, he committed to Florida State (over Alabama, Georgia and others) and played four seasons before transferring to NC State. He became a team captain for the Wolfpack and earned All-ACC honors in both of his seasons in Raleigh. Durden has a long, workable frame with the foot quickness to elude blockers and attack gaps, despite body tightness that leads to missed backfield tackles. He displays a leveraged, upward strike with his heavy hands to shock, press and find the ball carrier. But excessive leaning and technique that seems to come and go leaves him on the ground too much. Overall, Durden flashes disruptive qualities when all cylinders are firing, but he needs to improve his overall consistency to warrant an extended look in the NFL.

Durden Highlights