Detroit Lions Sign DT Payton Turner

The Detroit Lions continue to add depth in the trenches, signing defensive lineman Payton Turner in a move that fits their ongoing emphasis on size, versatility, and upside along the defensive front.

Turner, a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, arrives in Detroit looking for a fresh start after an injury-marred beginning to his NFL career. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he brings the kind of length and athletic profile that the Lions value.

Why This Move Matters

The Lions are clearly not done building their defensive line.

Detroit has already made it a priority this offseason to get younger, more explosive, and more flexible up front. Turner fits that mold perfectly. While his production in New Orleans never fully matched his draft status, the tools are still there.

He has appeared in 31 career games, recording 5.0 sacks, 30 solo tackles, and 2 forced fumbles. Those numbers do not jump off the page, but they only tell part of the story.

Turner has dealt with injuries that limited his ability to stay on the field consistently. When healthy, flashes of his first-round talent have been evident.

A Classic Lions “Upside” Swing

This is exactly the type of move Brad Holmes has leaned into.

Instead of chasing aging veterans, the Lions are taking calculated swings on players who still have untapped potential. Turner is just 27 years old and still very much in his physical prime.

With Detroit’s coaching staff and locker room culture, this is the kind of environment where a player like Turner could finally put it all together.

And let’s be honest… this team has built a reputation for getting the most out of guys who were overlooked or written off elsewhere.

How He Fits in Detroit

Turner’s versatility is key.

He can line up as a traditional defensive end, reduce inside in passing situations, and provide rotational depth behind Detroit’s established starters. That flexibility will be valuable in a defense that likes to mix fronts and create mismatches.

Expect him to compete immediately for snaps in the defensive line rotation, especially in sub-packages.

The Big Picture

The Lions are continuing to build this roster with intention.

Every move points back to one thing: culture and competition. Turner represents both. If he stays healthy and buys in, this could end up being one of those under-the-radar signings that pays off in a big way.

At worst, it’s a low-risk addition to bolster depth.

At best… the Lions may have just unlocked a former first-round talent.

Keep an eye on this one