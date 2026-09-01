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TodayTigersat MIN · 7:40 PMStarts in 0h 24m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV, KMSP-TV, Gray Media

Detroit Lions Sign OL and WR to Complete Practice Squad

Detroit Lions practice squad
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The Detroit Lions have filled the final two openings on their practice squad.

Detroit has signed offensive lineman Elijah Klein and wide receiver Dominic Lovett, bringing the practice squad to its 16-player limit. The Lions initially announced 14 players Monday before leaving two spots available.

See Detroit’s initial 14-player practice squad

Detroit Lions injury updates Detroit Lions Rivalries Uniforms Trayveon Williams Lions practice squad Detroit Lions practice squad

Lions Add Some Experience Up Front

Klein comes to Detroit after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected the former UTEP offensive lineman with the 220th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 26 NFL games with one start and offers positional versatility along the offensive line. Tampa Bay originally drafted Klein primarily as a guard but also valued his ability to work at tackle and center.

For a Lions team dealing with injuries along the offensive line, having another experienced and versatile option available certainly doesn’t hurt.

Lovett Returns to Detroit

Lovett’s return is much more familiar.

The Lions selected Lovett in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 12 games during his rookie season, primarily contributing on special teams. Detroit waived him while setting its initial 53-man roster, but after clearing waivers, he is now back in Allen Park.

Lovett also flashed at times this preseason. He caught three passes for 28 yards during Detroit’s preseason matchup with Cincinnati. Lions-Bengals Game Center

With Klein and Lovett aboard, Brad Holmes has officially filled all 16 standard practice-squad spots.

Roster construction never really ends in the NFL, but for the moment, Detroit’s practice squad is complete.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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