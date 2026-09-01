Detroit Lions Sign OL Elijah Klein

The Detroit Lions are adding some outside experience to their practice squad.

Detroit is signing offensive lineman Elijah Klein, according to Greg Auman. Klein spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released during final roster cuts Sunday.

The move gives the Lions another developmental lineman with something Detroit clearly values: positional flexibility.

Klein Has Played All Over the Offensive Line

The Buccaneers selected Klein out of UTEP with the 220th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay viewed his ability to move around the offensive line as one of his strengths from the beginning, noting that Klein primarily played guard in college but also had experience at tackle. Tampa Bay’s original Klein draft profile

That versatility continued in the NFL.

Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network noted that the 6-foot-4, nearly 320-pound Klein has taken preseason snaps at right guard, left guard, center and right tackle over the past two years.

Klein has already appeared in 26 regular-season games with one start, which came at left guard against the New York Jets in 2025. Klein’s Buccaneers career page

For a practice-squad addition, that is a decent amount of NFL experience.

Lions Continue Adding Offensive Line Insurance

Detroit has already brought Mason Miller back after he impressed while handling emergency center duties during the preseason finale. The Lions now add Klein to a practice-squad offensive line that gives them several options if injuries hit the active roster.

That need became more obvious after Cade Mays landed on injured reserve, while Detroit also spent the final weeks of camp sorting through its depth behind a relatively young starting offensive line.

Miller’s return gave the Lions one familiar option, and Detroit Sports Nation recently detailed how his unexpected work at center helped earn him another opportunity in the organization. Mason Miller’s return to the Lions practice squad

The Lions have also been steadily rebuilding the depth they lost during final roster cuts, with several familiar players returning as Detroit assembled its practice squad Monday. Detroit’s first wave of practice-squad additions

Detroit’s offensive-line depth was tested during its 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and Klein gives the Lions another player capable of covering multiple spots if they need help during the regular season.

He may be starting on the practice squad, but a lineman who can handle four positions and already has 26 NFL games on his résumé is useful insurance to have around.