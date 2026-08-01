Detroit Lions Sign Former All-Pro Linebacker Devin White

The Detroit Lions are adding a proven veteran to a linebacker room that suddenly needed another body.

Detroit is signing former All-Pro linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The deal had not yet appeared on the Lions’ official transaction page as of Saturday evening, but multiple reports indicated the move was being finalized.

White arrives in Allen Park after one of the most productive statistical seasons of his career. He started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 and finished with 174 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. His tackle total ranked third in the NFL and set a Raiders single-season franchise record.

For a Lions defense trying to survive the early bumps of training camp, this is not a minor depth signing.

Devin White Gives Lions Immediate Experience

White has already played 100 regular-season games during his NFL career, bringing a level of experience Detroit did not have sitting on the street elsewhere in the linebacker market.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly developed into one of the league’s most recognizable young linebackers, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020, making the Pro Bowl and helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV.

His career has not followed a perfectly straight line since those early years.

White’s play became less consistent late in his Tampa Bay tenure. He later signed with Philadelphia, was released without appearing in a regular-season game and spent time with Houston before landing in Las Vegas.

Then came the 2025 season.

White stayed healthy, played nearly every defensive snap for the Raiders and showed he could still chase the football at a high level. He finished second on Las Vegas in run stops and added 17 run stuffs, according to the Raiders.

That kind of availability matters almost as much as the tackle total.

Jimmy Rolder Injury May Have Accelerated the Move

The timing is difficult to ignore.

Promising rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder left Friday’s practice with a leg injury. Rolder is not believed to have suffered a severe injury, but he is expected to miss time.

Detroit had already added veteran Troy Reeder shortly before training camp. White now gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another experienced option while the Lions sort through their health and depth concerns.

The Lions are not bringing White in to replace Jack Campbell.

Campbell remains the anchor of the linebacker room, while Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are established pieces when healthy. White’s arrival is better viewed as insurance, competition and a possible situational weapon.

Could he earn a meaningful defensive role? Absolutely.

A player does not record 174 tackles by accident.

White’s Production Comes With Questions

The tackle number will jump off the page, and it should.

It also does not tell the full story.

White was targeted 91 times in coverage last season and allowed 70 completions, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced statistics. He also missed 19 tackles.

That is the tension surrounding this signing.

White remains fast, physical and aggressive. He can run down ball carriers, attack downhill and create pressure as a blitzer. His career includes 25.5 sacks, which is significant production for an off-ball linebacker.

He can also overrun plays, lose discipline in coverage and give up space when offenses force him to diagnose instead of attack.

Detroit will need to use him intelligently.

Sheppard does not need White to become the player he was projected to be when Tampa Bay drafted him fifth overall. The Lions need him to play fast, tackle cleanly and handle a defined role without creating breakdowns around him.

That is a much more realistic assignment.

Brad Holmes Adds Another Low-Risk Veteran

A one-year agreement limits Detroit’s exposure.

White gets another opportunity to prove his 2025 production was more than a one-season rebound. The Lions get a 28-year-old linebacker with playoff experience, starting experience and enough athletic ability to help in several packages.

This is the type of move Brad Holmes has made repeatedly.

He does not need every veteran signing to become a star. He needs enough of them to create competition, protect the roster against injuries and prevent the defense from being forced into desperation later.

White also gives the Lions options.

He can compete for snaps on early downs. He can blitz. He can serve as an experienced replacement if injuries strike. He may also push the younger linebackers during camp simply by being present.

Nobody should hand him a job based on his résumé.

Nobody should dismiss a player coming off 174 tackles, either.

What Devin White Means for the Lions

The Lions’ top linebacker roles remain largely intact.

Campbell is still the centerpiece. Barnes brings versatility and power. Rodriguez has earned trust through his instincts and physical style.

White adds something different.

He has the speed to cover ground quickly and the experience to step onto the field without needing months to learn how an NFL defense functions. He has played in championship games, handled high expectations and recovered from a difficult stretch in his career.

Detroit is betting that environment matters.

The Lions have built a demanding locker room under Dan Campbell. Players are expected to compete, accept coaching and earn every snap. White will not arrive as a former top-five pick being asked to carry the defense.

He will arrive as a veteran trying to prove he belongs.

That may be exactly the situation he needs.

Bottom Line

The Lions are signing Devin White to a one-year deal after the former All-Pro produced 174 tackles for the Raiders last season.

His résumé is impressive. His recent career has also included enough inconsistency to keep expectations reasonable.

Detroit does not need the 2020 version of White. It needs a healthy, disciplined veteran who can strengthen the linebacker rotation, help cover for injuries and make the defense more difficult to wear down.

For one year, that is a gamble worth taking.