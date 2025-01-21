Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Standout Receiver

The Detroit Lions have officially signed former University of Michigan standout receiver Ronnie Bell to a futures contract. Bell, who had an impressive college career with the Wolverines, caught 62 passes for 889 yards and four touchdowns during his final season in 2022.

After his time at Michigan, Bell was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his 26 career games with the 49ers, Bell recorded eight catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, as the 2025 offseason approaches, Bell will compete for a roster spot with the Lions, adding depth to the team’s wide receiver corps. The signing gives Bell another opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level, as he looks to make an impact in Detroit.