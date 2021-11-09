Detroit Lions sign former Michigan tight end, announce various other roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced the following roster moves on Tuesday, including signing former Michigan TE Nick Eubanks.
Signed S Jalen Elliott to active roster from practice squad
Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to practice squad
QB Tim Boyle, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice tomorrow
