Detroit Lions sign former Michigan tight end, announce various other roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced the following roster moves on Tuesday, including signing former Michigan TE Nick Eubanks.

Signed S Jalen Elliott to active roster from practice squad

Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to practice squad

QB Tim Boyle, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice tomorrow

