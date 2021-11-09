Detroit Lions sign former Michigan tight end, announce various other roster moves

by

The Detroit Lions announced the following roster moves on Tuesday, including signing former Michigan TE Nick Eubanks.

Signed S Jalen Elliott to active roster from practice squad

Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to practice squad

QB Tim Boyle, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice tomorrow

