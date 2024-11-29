Detroit Lions Sign Former Pro Bowl LB To Replace Malcolm Rodriguez on Active Roster

In the wake of devastating news regarding Malcolm Rodriguez, the Detroit Lions have made a move to bolster their linebacker corps by signing veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander off the Denver Broncos' practice squad. The 30-year-old Alexander brings a wealth of experience and depth to a position group that has been hit hard by injuries this season.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Alexander’s signing is intended to fill the spot left by Rodriguez, who was confirmed to have torn his ACL during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

The #Lions are signing LB Kwon Alexander off the #Broncos practice squad to fill the spot. https://t.co/5ifiKin9Ee — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2024

Kwon Alexander: A Veteran Presence

Alexander, who is in his 10th NFL season, has played in 107 career games, recording 639 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and nine interceptions. While he has only appeared in three games for the Broncos this year, his extensive experience—particularly as a playmaking linebacker—adds valuable depth to the Lions’ defense. Alexander’s career has seen him play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently the New York Jets, in addition to his stint with the Broncos.

However, despite his experience, it is not expected that Alexander will make a major impact immediately. He will likely serve in a depth role, helping to stabilize the linebacker unit while also providing leadership in the locker room. The Lions will still rely on their younger linebackers to take on more significant responsibilities, but Alexander’s presence could help ease the burden in the wake of Rodriguez’s injury.

Lions Continue to Adjust Defensive Plans

The signing of Alexander comes as the Lions’ defense continues to cope with a series of injuries. Along with Rodriguez’s season-ending ACL tear, the Lions have faced injuries to defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike, further depleting their depth. With playoff hopes still very much alive, Detroit will need every available resource to maintain a strong defensive front.

Head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of adapting to injuries and continuing to perform, and the addition of Alexander is a part of that mindset. While Alexander may not be the long-term solution, his experience and familiarity with NFL defenses can help stabilize a unit that has faced multiple challenges this season.

Looking Ahead

As the Lions push for a playoff spot, the team’s defense will need to step up in a big way without Rodriguez. Alexander’s signing gives Detroit some flexibility and depth, but the true test will come as the team adjusts to life without one of their most consistent linebackers. While Alexander may not be expected to make a major immediate impact, his presence on the roster will provide some much-needed support in what has been a turbulent season for the Lions' defense.