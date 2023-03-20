Detroit Lions sign former Pro Bowl LS Jake McQuaide

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have signed LS Jake McQuaide. Wilson is reporting that the Lions have signed McQuaide to a one-year, $1.317 million deal, with a $152,500 signing bonus, and a $1.165 million base salary. McQuaide, who is 35, is going into this 13th NFL season. He previously spent time with the Cowboys and Rams. He went to the Pro Bowl following the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Jake McQuaide and Detroit Lions

Scott Daly, who is under contract through the 2023 season, served as the Lions' long snapper in 2022, but it appears as if the team could be looking to upgrade, as they have reportedly signed Jake McQuaide. It will be interesting to see if if the Lions decide to move on from Daly to roll with McQuaide in 2023.

Bottom Line: Lions have added a new long snapper to their roster

